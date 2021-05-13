Tecogen Releases Letter To Shareholders Regarding Growth And Profitability Strategies

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc.

WALTHAM, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, is pleased to announce the release of a letter to shareholders that highlights Tecogen's vision for growth that supports our goal of profitable operations in 2021.

The strategies identified in the shareholder letter include:

· Further development of the company's network of manufacturers' representatives;

· Commencement of maintenance services for the fleet of 26 cogeneration units sold to a housing development in Ontario, Canada in 2020;

· Expansion of the market for the company's Tecofrost® industrial refrigeration products;

· Introduction of Tecopack TM drop-in cogeneration systems with all utility connections contained in a single package;

· Development of air-cooled Tecochill® chillers for facilities with cooling loads less than 500 tons; and

· Development of markets for the company's Ultera® emissions reduction technology for both stationary and mobile markets.

We encourage investors to read the letter to shareholders posted on the company's website at www.Tecogen.com in the " News & Events" section.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly, and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Benjamin Locke

P: (781) 466-6402

E: Benjamin.Locke@tecogen.com