Tecogen Licenses Origin Engines To Use Ultera® Emissions Reduction Technology

WALTHAM, MA, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the execution of a License Agreement with Origin Engines Inc. relating to the use of Tecogen's Ultera® emissions reduction technology with engines they supply to a range of customers. The agreement gives Origin Engines exclusive rights to incorporate Ultera on certain engines they sell to specified customers or into certain markets, including oil and gas, power generation, lift trucks, forestry, and distributed energy systems. Tecogen retains all other rights to the Ultera emissions reduction technology and the right to collaborate with and license the technology to others.

"We have been using Origin Engines since we introduced our improved InVerde e+ cogeneration system in 2017," stated Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's CEO. "Since then, Origin has further established itself as a leader in developing industrial engine systems that meet specific customer requirements. Origin's reputation and customer base makes them an ideal partner to commercialize Ultera in these markets. By incorporating the Ultera emissions reduction system, Origin can now offer customers engines with significantly reduced emissions."

The Ultera emissions reduction system has been patented extensively by Tecogen both domestically and internationally and successfully commercialized on Tecogen's natural gas engine products for a decade. The effectiveness of the Ultera technology in lowering engine criteria emissions (those constituents creating SMOG) to near-zero values has been demonstrated in a variety of engines and fuels (natural gas, gasoline, biomethane and propane) in sizes from 60 to 800 horsepower. In addition to Tecogen's own cooling and cogeneration products, Ultera kits have been sold commercially to customers in Southern California for retrofit in power generation, aeration, and water pumping, applied to engines manufactured by Caterpillar, Ford, and Hino, all of which have been successfully permitted to the current requirements for the highly regulated region.

"Tecogen is a valued customer partner of Origin Engines," said Shawn Sterling, Chief Customer Officer of Origin Engines. "We are excited to be able to take their near-zero emissions technology to our entire customer base. Emissions reduction is of growing importance to Origin Engines and our customers. Origin has grown significantly in the industrial market over the last five years and we feel that being able to give our customers the option of such emission reduction technology will only strengthen our market position."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

About Origin Engines

Origin Engines designs and manufactures engines for a variety of markets and applications, including light to medium duty non-road industrial engine markets, consisting of a comprehensive product line of long block and emissions-certified power unit assemblies for stationary and mobile power generation, co-generation power (CHP), agricultural pumps, forestry equipment, oil and gas production equipment, forklifts, and aerial and marine applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "likely" or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to the Risk Factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under "Risk Factors," factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results include the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand for our products and services, the availability of incentives, rebates and tax benefits relating to our products, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products, competing technological developments, and the availability of financing to fund our operations and growth.

