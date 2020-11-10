Tecnoglass To Attend The Baird 50th Annual Global Industrial Conference

Barranquilla, Colombia, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecnoglass, Inc. (TGLS) - Get Report ("Tecnoglass" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries, today announced that the Company will attend the Baird 50th Annual Global Industrial Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc. is a leading manufacturer of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Tecnoglass is the #1 architectural glass transformation company in Latin America and the second largest glass fabricator serving the United States. Headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia, the Company operates out of a 2.7 million square foot vertically-integrated, state- of-the-art manufacturing complex that provides easy access to the Americas, the Caribbean, and the Pacific. Tecnoglass supplies over 1000 customers in North, Central and South America, with the United States accounting for more than 80% of revenues. Tecnoglass' tailored, high-end products are found on some of the world's most distinctive properties, including the El Dorado Airport (Bogota), 50 United Nations Plaza (New York), Trump Plaza (Panama), Icon Bay (Miami), and Salesforce Tower (San Francisco). For more information, please visit www.tecnoglass.com or view our corporate video at https://vimeo.com/134429998 .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future financial performance, future growth and future acquisitions. These statements are based on Tecnoglass' current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of Tecnoglass' business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are indicated from time to time in Tecnoglass' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. Further, investors should keep in mind that Tecnoglass' financial results in any particular period may not be indicative of future results. Tecnoglass is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events and changes in assumptions or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:Santiago GiraldoCFO305-503-9062 investorrelations@tecnoglass.com