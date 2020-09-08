Tecnica Group Amplifies Buying Experience With NuORDER

Blizzard, Nordica, and Tecnica makes the switch to use NuORDER's innovative B2B platform

WEST LEBANON, N.H., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to invest in its relationships with specialty retailers, Tecnica Group North America today announced the addition of NuORDER 's collaborative buying platform.

Blizzard , Nordica , and Tecnica will use the platform to streamline the product research, buying, and order management process for outdoor specialty retailers. NuORDER is heavily used in the apparel and outdoor industry, with companies such as Arc'teryx, Filson, Hestra using the platform. Most recently NuORDER announced its partnership with Grassroots Outdoor Alliance to provide their members with a visual buying solution as well.

"Our partnership with NuORDER reinforces our commitment to our retailers as well as our sales teams. This coming winter, we are excited to create an enhanced level of connectivity with our retailers to make the buying experience easy, effective and highly collaborative," said President and CEO of Tecnica Group North America Chris Licata.

Tecnica Group North America brands will be able to manage their entire sales process through the NuORDER platform, which includes the presentation of digital linesheets, catalogs, and virtual showrooms for a more dynamic and rich shopping experience. Retailers will be able to shop products, place orders and browse live inventory for a more streamlined buying experience.

"We are excited to work with Tecnica Group who, like NuORDER, is committed to driving innovation in the ski and snow industry with a laser focus of delivering meaningful value to retailers of all sizes. In these times, everybody needs easier, faster and smarter ways to sell and buy so that the right decisions can be made to improve retail sell-through with consumers," said Olivia Skuza, co-founder of NuORDER.

"Investing and implementing NuORDER is another way for us to show our specialty retail partners how important they are to us and the industry as a whole. The new platform will provide a consistent level of access to our brands through every stage of the buying process, building even greater trust and confidence in our relationship," offered Licata.

U.S. and Canadian retailers will begin using the NuORDER system starting in January 2021 for the 2021/22 winter alpine buying season.

Retailers looking for more information about the Tecnica Group NuORDER Program can contact their local sales representative or enroll at NuORDER.com .

ABOUT NuORDER (@Nuorder)NuORDER is the leading wholesale e-commerce platform. Brands use NuORDER to deliver a seamless, more collaborative wholesale process, where buyers can browse products, plan assortments and make smarter buys in real-time. The NuORDER platform was engineered with flexibility and scale in mind processing over $35B in GMV. It empowers businesses of all sizes with enterprise-level technology. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with offices globally; NuORDER connects more than 2,000 brands and 500,000 retailers, helping them grow and win together.

About Tecnica GroupTecnica Group is a global leader in outdoor footwear and ski equipment and its portfolio includes some of the most famous brands in the sector: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and ski boots), Moon Boot® (footwear), Lowa (hiking and outdoor boots), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (in-line skates).

About BlizzardDesigned and developed in the epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG - @blizzardskis, FB - @blizzardski, blizzardsports.com/usa .

About NordicaNordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world's leading ski equipment producers. For over 80 years, Nordica has produced some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities - from first time skiers to World Cup racers. Nordica is a subsidiary of Tecnica Group S.P.A. with USA headquarters based in West Lebanon, NH. #NORDICASKi with us at: IG - @nordicaski, FB - @nordica, nordica.com .

About TecnicaSince 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica's alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG - @tecnica_sports, FB - @tecnicasports, tecnicasports.com/usa .

