Techy By DrPhoneFix Continues Rolling And Opening New Locations, North Miami, Florida Is Now Open!

Techy by DrPhoneFix, an electronic device repair and smart home installation service, is excited to announce a new location in North Miami, Florida.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy provides smartphone repair, tablet repair, computer repair, game console repair services, smart home device installation and setup, and TV mounting and dismounting.

Techy professionals also offer guidance and support for customers, including showing them how to protect electronic devices better to teach them how to operate newly installed smart home accessories to stay connected whenever, wherever.

"Throughout the past year, Techy has seen a significant increase in consumer demand for products and services," says Techy Co-Founder and CEO, Bill Daragan. "We are working hard to meet this demand by opening new locations nationwide."

Techy's new North Miami location will be owned and operated by Max Brito. Originally from Brazil, Brito has been living in the United States for the past 25 years. He chose Techy for business ownership because it allows him to learn about new technologies while operating in a stable market and industry.

"The Techy team has helped me every step of the way from training, to hiring, to marketing in preparation of opening the North Miami location," Brito commented. "I'm very confident that choosing Techy for my next business endeavor is the best decision I could have made."

Techy's store-front in North Miami, FL, will be located at 12253 Biscayne Blvd North Miami, FL 33181. This Techy team can be reached for more information or to schedule an appointment at 786-431-2184.

Techy is a recognized leader in the electronic device repair and smart home installation industry with the highest standards for serving its customers. There are currently 50 Techy locations operating in the United States, serving hundreds of thousands of customers each year.

About Techy By DrPhoneFix

Techy is DrPhoneFix, Reimagined.

We've changed our name to Techy, because we do more than just fix phones. Techy is here to bring all of your technology to life. Now offering services way beyond the scope of electronic repair, you can count on us to install, set-up, and connect all of your smart home devices.

Press Contact:

Nicole Cooper (877)752-0956 https://techycompany.com/franchising

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techy-by-drphonefix-continues-rolling-and-opening-new-locations-north-miami-florida-is-now-open-301217222.html

SOURCE Techy By DrPhoneFix