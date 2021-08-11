Techtonic Earns College Accreditation In Software Development Training

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtonic, Inc., a Denver-based software development training and outsourcing provider, announced today that its software developer apprenticeship program has achieved American Council of Education (ACE) accreditation. ACE is the leading postsecondary accreditation provider in the U.S., known for its peer reviews by faculty from colleges and universities who teach in related academic areas.

ACE faculty analyzed course materials, validated the program's learning outcomes, and interviewed instructors and students prior to recommending Techtonic for postsecondary college credits. Techtonic's accreditation allows graduates to earn up to 36 college credits upon successful completion of its apprenticeship program.

"Our program is the most robust of its kind," said Nicole Craine, president and CEO of Techtonic, "and ACE accreditation underscores Techtonic's commitment to best-in-class outcomes that prepare students for careers in software development." According to Craine, its cohorts are 35% more diverse than the average U.S. software development team. "Our clients benefit on two levels, because our program gives them access to hire meticulously screened, trained and time-tested tech talent, while also raising the bar on their internal culture to enhance diversity."

Techtonic's newly accredited program consists of 14 weeks of classroom time in a variety of programming languages and Agile methodologies. Immediately, graduates get placed into paid, on-the-job apprenticeships where they code and perform QA, test and other duties on client projects. The apprenticeship program is certified by the Department of Labor. Tectonic also provides onshore app development outsourcing to a range of Fortune 1000 and start-up companies, including Apostrophe, Pivotal, Misty Robotics, Sticker Giant, and Microsoft Philanthropies.

About Techtonic

Techtonic fills the gap in onshore software development by cultivating tech talent from underrepresented communities. Upskilled through its Department of Labor-registered Software Developer Apprenticeship Program, those completing the classroom and on-the-job training are placed into gainful employment upon completion. Techtonic also provides agile onshore development solutions. Techtonic serves Fortune 1000 clients in industries such as robotics, transportation, e-commerce, and more.

About ACE

The American Council on Education (ACE) is a membership organization that mobilizes the higher education community to shape effective public policy and foster innovative, high-quality practice. As the major coordinating body for the nation's colleges and universities, our strength lies in our diverse membership of more than 1,700 colleges and universities, related associations, and other organizations in America and abroad. ACE is the only major higher education association to represent all types of U.S. accredited, degree-granting institutions: two-year and four-year, public and private. Our members educate two out of every three students in all accredited, degree-granting U.S. institutions.

