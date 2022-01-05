TechTarget To Announce 2021 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results On February 10, 2022

Global data and analytics leader and software provider for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data, content curation and creation services, company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that it plans to release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company's financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A. The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company's website at https://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

United States (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

United States (Local): 1 646 904 5544

Canada (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7575

All Other Locations: + 1 929 526 1599

Access code: 946073

Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.

Please ask to be joined into the TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed at TechTarget's website at http://investor.techtarget.com.

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through March 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To hear the replay:

United States (Toll Free): 1 866 813 9403

United States (Local): 1 929 458 6194

Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7578

United Kingdom (Local): 0204 525 0658

All other locations: +44 204 525 0658

Access Code: 251322

