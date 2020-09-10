TechTarget Recognizes The Best In B2B Tech Marketing And Sales With 2nd Annual Archer Awards For Asia Pacific

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and marketing services, celebrated the work of a distinguished list of its clients in Asia Pacific (APAC) in a virtual ceremony honoring industry leading marketers...

This is the second consecutive year that TechTarget recognized excellence in the region with Archer Awards. All the winners take a digital-first approach to engaging prospects and leverage intent data to identify and influence the right buyers at the right time.

"I'm incredibly impressed with the quality of marketing and sales outreach displayed by these hard-working professionals and market-leading companies," said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. "The winners represent the best in our business. Their successes are a testament to the strong results that come when a digital and data-driven program is both conceptualized and executed well."

An expert panel selected winners across the same categories used to recognize achievements in North America and Europe.

"With businesses continuing to shift priorities toward digital in today's environment, this year it's especially gratifying to celebrate great digital work," said Jon Panker, Managing Director APAC, TechTarget. "The Archer Award winners have long been committed to putting intent data and digital marketing at the center of their activities."

2020 Archer Award APAC Winners

Digital Marketer of the Year - Daniel McDermott, Marketing Director ANZ, Mimecast

Daniel McDermott, Marketing Director ANZ, Mimecast Priority Engine Marketer of the Year - Priscilla Lee, Digital Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Programs APJ, ServiceNow

Priscilla Lee, Digital Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Programs APJ, ServiceNow Priority Engine Sales Leader of the Year - Zhenhao Lian, Regional Sales Development Manager, Vonage APAC

Zhenhao Lian, Regional Sales Development Manager, Vonage APAC Best Account-Based Marketing Program - Akamai Asia Pacific & Japan

Akamai Asia Pacific & Japan Best Demand Generation Program - Adobe Asia Pacific

Adobe Asia Pacific Best Integrated Program - VMware Asia Pacific & Japan

VMware Asia Pacific & Japan Best Sales Program - Splunk Asia Pacific & Japan

To learn more about TechTarget customer success, visit https://www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About the Archer Awards

TechTarget developed the Archer Awards to annually recognize innovative customers: sales and marketing leaders who demonstrate data-driven excellence and are driving remarkable results in partnership with TechTarget. In its second year, the Archer Awards program recognizes customers in North America, EMEA and APAC.

