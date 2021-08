TechTarget Named A Leader In Multiple G2 Summer Grid® Reports On Buyer Intent Data, Marketing Intelligence And Sales Intelligence

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where...

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has once again been named a leader in multiple recent quarterly reports published by G2, a top industry destination where buyers go to read and write authentic reviews about software products and services.

TechTarget was named a leader in the Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Tools - Summer 2021 and the Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Summer 2021, the 7th consecutive quarter the Company has achieved this distinction.

Additionally, TechTarget was named a leader in the following reports:

Enterprise Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software - Summer 2021

Mid-Market Grid Report for Sales Intelligence Software - Summer 2021

Enterprise Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Summer 2021

Mid-Market Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence Software - Summer 2021

Mid-Market Grid for Buyer intent Tools - Summer 2021

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products in the Leader quadrant are "rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores."

TechTarget was recognized specifically for the success customers of all sizes are having with Priority Engine TM, its SaaS-based purchase intent insight platform and the services it offers. According to the latest Grid Report on Buyer Intent Data Tools, TechTarget is one of the top-rated providers in Market Presence and serving Enterprise customers. 9 out of 10 users gave TechTarget 4 or 5 star ratings and 95% ranked the Company as a top vendor in the market to do business with.

"Being named a Leader in these reports is an incredible honor as it is driven 100% by our customers' satisfaction and success," said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. "Our #1 goal is to ensure that our global customers, no matter how big or small, achieve the results they need to drive their business to the next level. They are able to do that by leveraging our purchase intent insights, extensive marketing & sales services and direct guidance from our world-class customer success teams."

TechTarget has cemented its leadership in its space because of the significant value and ROI its customers achieve. TechTarget purchase intent insight is uniquely powerful because of how it is made and how it is delivered to B2B tech marketers and sales professionals. The actionable insights within the Priority Engine platform are achievable because of the depth of original decision-support content spanning 10,000 unique IT topics across TechTarget's network of over 140 enterprise technology-specific websites as well as its suite of marketing and sales engagement services.

For more information on TechTarget customer success, visit www.techtarget.com/customer-success/.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Priority Engine, Prospect-Level Intent, BrightTALK and Enterprise Strategy Group are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005762/en/