TechTarget Honors APAC's Most Innovative Technology Projects With New Regional Awards Program

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored top technology projects across Asia Pacific (APAC) in a new awards program recognizing achievement in digital transformation.

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, honored top technology projects across Asia Pacific (APAC) in a new awards program recognizing achievement in digital transformation.

The Computer Weekly Innovation Awards APAC, sponsored by Red Hat, celebrates successful initiatives across seven verticals. A panel of independent industry leaders, including some of the region's leading CIOs, evaluated nominations submitted by TechTarget's 5 million registered members in APAC. The judges selected industry winners and an overall Project of the Year based on both innovation and delivering business value.

"I am incredibly impressed with the quality of the nominations we received and the impact these projects have on companies in our region, especially in these unprecedented times," said Aaron Tan, TechTarget's executive editor for Asia Pacific. "Our winners exemplify what can be accomplished when IT and business leaders come together to drive organizational change through impactful projects that are more than just digital window dressing."

Jon Panker, TechTarget's managing director for Asia Pacific added: "It's only because of TechTarget's direct relationship with an audience of technology buyers that we have insights into these achievements and can celebrate them. We're proud to shine a spotlight on the technology innovation that is happening across Asia Pacific."

Winners

Project of the Year/Financial Services: DBS Bank (Singapore) — Unified, digitalized credit system transformation

DBS Bank (Singapore) — Unified, digitalized credit system transformation Public Sector: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India) — IoT-based digital product management system

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India) — IoT-based digital product management system Telecommunications : Jio Platforms Limited (India) — Machine learning-based network monitoring initiative

: Jio Platforms Limited (India) — Machine learning-based network monitoring initiative Retail: Flybuys (Australia) — Accelerated partner onboarding and service rollouts via cloud migration

Flybuys (Australia) — Accelerated partner onboarding and service rollouts via cloud migration Manufacturing: Sime Darby Industrial (Malaysia) — inService application suite to improve efficiencies, streamline operations and automate processes

Sime Darby Industrial (Malaysia) — inService application suite to improve efficiencies, streamline operations and automate processes Healthcare: Zuellig Pharma (Singapore) — COVID-19 vaccine management system to speed distribution and administration

Zuellig Pharma (Singapore) — COVID-19 vaccine management system to speed distribution and administration Transportation: Singapore Airlines (Singapore) — Blockchain-based airline loyalty wallet for deeper customer engagement

Honorable Mention

Bharti Airtel (India) — Cloud rollout to improve network management and new service launches

NUHS (Singapore) — Robotic process automation initiative to automate and facilitate administration of COVID-19 swab patient records

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is a division of TechTarget and BrightTALK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TechTarget.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, Denver, London, Manchester (UK), Munich, New York, Paris, Phoenix, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and BrightTALK, Enterprise Strategy Group and Computer Weekly are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210328005027/en/