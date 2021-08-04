TechTarget Acquires Xtelligent Healthcare Media, The Largest Marketing Services, Media And Data Company In B2B Healthcare Technology

Global technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced the acquisition of Xtelligent Healthcare Media LLC, a leading online marketing services, media and data company that focuses on the intersection of healthcare and technology. It operates a portfolio of ten websites with independent editorial coverage and vendor content assets related to areas such as telehealth, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, healthcare IT security and infrastructure, and other areas of healthcare purchase decisions.

Xtelligent Media serves a largely untapped market segment for TechTarget and this acquisition represents a substantial incremental growth opportunity for the company. Xtelligent Media allows its customers to target and engage an expanded audience of purchase decision-makers within hospitals, physician practices, outpatient facilities, and healthcare payers.

"We are very excited to join TechTarget and extend our combined audiences and offerings into new markets," said Sean Brooks, Co-Founder and CEO, Xtelligent Media. "TechTarget's experience and success with first party data, combined with their deep understanding of the B2B Media & Data space, will help us continue to grow and offer customers new opportunities to reach and engage highly targeted healthcare technology decision-makers."

In addition to increasing audience and customer reach, Xtelligent Media's proprietary first party data will expand TechTarget's purchase intent into new areas of opportunity. TechTarget's capabilities around intent data productization, demand generation at scale and data quality will enhance Xtelligent's ability to serve customer objectives.

"TechTarget brings world-class capabilities to bear for our existing customers, and the acquisition of Xtelligent is a great opportunity for us to apply these capabilities in an adjacent market segment," said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. "Xtelligent checks all of our 'must-have' boxes - independent, original in-depth content, a permission-based audience of registered members and proprietary first-party purchase intent data. We're excited to work with Sean and his team."

Xtelligent Healthcare Media has a network of healthcare-specific sites, podcasts, virtual events and research that provide news and industry intelligence to over 1.5 million visitors per quarter who want to learn about best practices necessary to maintain clinical and operational success.

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs.

