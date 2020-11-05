TechTalk Summits Adds ASEAN And Dual Language Events To Its Roster

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TechTalk Summits today announced it has again expanded its roster of events for IT professionals and executives into Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries plus India. Prompted by the increased growth and popularity of virtual events, the company also debuted its first dual language event for Spanish-speaking technology teams.

TechTalk Summits Virtual Events Reach Southeast Asia and India Audiences, Spanish Speaking IT Professionals

Despite the need to pivot from its popular format of after work networking events at upscale venues and Topgolf facilities in Q1 of 2020, the company has increased the number of events on their virtual platform. The addition of an ASEA plus India event, as well as Spanish/English language events, is in response to the demand from sponsor companies seeking to gain access to these markets, regardless of the challenges of the COVID restrictions on live events.

"C-level technology, IT management and their teams are increasingly more reliant upon the most up-to-date information on the companies driving digital transformation - and that's what we deliver," said Mike Healy, TechTalk Summits Founder and Managing Partner. "As demand for this content grows with another wave of restrictions ahead, we have the capabilities to reach audiences in countries around the world with the content to keeping business going," he added.

The company had recently launched its Virtual Analyst Series featuring content from its research partnership with global analyst leader, IDC. The series, with analyst presentations on a range of topics from CIO Strategy to Healthcare IT and MarTech, has been widely popular with both attendees and sponsor companies.

About TechTalk Summits

TechTalk Summits answers the need for regional events that address key tactical and strategic (mission critical) issues for IT decision makers and influencers. TechTalks events are technology-focused events that provide a marketplace for solution providers and technology decision makers in a unique environment that fosters collaboration and networking. We give CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors and staff the opportunity to learn about transformative technologies crucial to their systems. We bring you face-to-face with the companies that will ensure you're ahead of today's — and tomorrow's — threats to your data and IT security. To learn more about TechTalk Summits visit us at www.techtalksummits.com.

