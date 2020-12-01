Techso Now An AWS Select Consulting Partner

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Techso, an international Montreal-based engineering consulting company, is proud to announce that it has earned the Select Consulting Partner designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) through the AWS Partner Network...

The AWS Select Consulting Partner status recognizes professional service companies that help customers of all types and sizes accelerate their journey to the cloud.

Techso has met the requirements of AWS through its efforts that demonstrated its credibility, thanks to its certified expert team in cloud application deployment, DevOps, security, and data migration. The Montreal firm has been deploying AWS solutions since 2018 and has helped many companies make the transition to cloud solutions in order to promote telecommuting.

"We've been working in Industry 4.0 for many years and keep supporting our customers in their digital transformation, strongly believing in the efficiency of cloud systems. », Says Carl Fortin, CEO and Co-Founder of Techso. "Several of our IT consultants have been certified AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, in order to grow our business and strengthen our knowledge," he says.

ABOUT TECHSO Techso provides its clients a range of IT skills in several areas of expertise, such as PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) consulting technology, cloud & infrastructure management (IT) and specific application development (DEV).

Techso partners with various clients, thanks to its unique expertise that encompasses several industrial sectors, starting from aeronautics & defense, transport & mobility, events & finance and many more.

