Technology Magazine: October Issue Now Live

NORWICH, England, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the October edition of Technology magazine .

In this month's cover feature, we speak to Suhas Uliyar, VP Digital Assistant, AI & Integration at Oracle. Uliyar offers his insights into how AI services are revolutionising the ways companies can interact with customers.

"What we did was build an AI-powered digital assistant," says Uliyar. "It's essentially your one window through which you interact with all these other chatbots, which are subject matter experts, and which know how to then connect to the system of record. With other solutions, you ask for a specific skill to do something right here. With us, it's all implicit."

Our Top 10, meanwhile, involves us looking into the world's most valuable technology unicorns (startups worth over $1bn). While the number of tech unicorns continues to bloom, there is considerable difference in valuation among the top 10 - from the low tens of billions to almost $150bn.

Don't forget to read our other features with the likes of Vitality, Lufthansa Cargo, Serverfarm, Green Datacenter, EEI Corporation and many more.

