Technology Magazine: November Issue Now Live

NORWICH, England, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the November edition of Technology magazine .

Among this month's features, we investigate why big data is no longer a buzzword, look at the top solutions for doing more with analytics and hear from AWS representatives on cloud productivity.

In that piece, Darren Hardman, VP, General Manager UK&I, Amazon Web Services, told us about how the elasticity provided by the cloud can also make organisations more resilient.

"If you think about organisations that have seen an impact on demand for their products and services around COVID, your ability to scale down your operations and scale down your cost base in doing so is particularly important."

We also try and resolve one of the oldest questions in IT procurement, namely whether it's better to buy or to build bespoke software solutions.

Our Top 10 sees us delving deeper into the world's biggest technology firms outside of the technological heartland that is the United States. Entrants range from Indian consultancies to German enterprise giants and Chinese ecommerce titans

Don't forget to read our other feature reports with the likes of Siemens, JTI, Arm, Cheetah Digital, CRU Group, Nautilus Data Technologies and many more.

