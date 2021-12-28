Technology Investor And Entrepreneur Peter Wokwicz Teams Up With Orbital Transports To Offer The Opportunity To Launch Your Best Idea Into Space

Offering a $10,000 Prize, Public Announcement and, if Desired, the Opportunity to be Involved in the Design, Build, Launch and Operation of a Small Satellite

CHICAGO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite technology has quickly changed the world, but more recently the industry has lacked the creative ideas to propel the use of small satellites into the future. Wokwicz and Orbital Transports are looking for the next unique idea to turn into reality.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE: December 16 th - January 14 th, 2022DECISION DATE: January 28 th, 2022PLANNED LAUNCH DATE: Q4 2022

The winner will be chosen based on a combination of social or economic value. The idea must do good for the world and/or demonstrates a path towards profitability, be economical to build and launch - fitting within 2U's in or less.

Submissions will be received through the contest website, www.smallsatscontest.com

About Orbital TransportsOrbital Transports is a space logistics company building orbital infrastructure to facilitate the emerging space economy. They provide the mission design, tools and technologies, transportation, goods and services required to support business operations in space. They deliver small satellite solutions from initial concept through completed mission.

