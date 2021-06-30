Technology And Fitness Leaders Collaborate To Create The TeamUp Fitness Community App

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Trombetta, a veteran of the tech industry with an extensive history in app development, and Frank Peperno, a fitness and marketing guru who formerly owned and operated a successful gym, have come together to form the leadership team behind the TeamUp Fitness app.

As more and more people become focused on fitness and healthy lifestyles, the number of social fitness dating apps is limited, and that's where TeamUp fills a void. With the TeamUp Fitness app, fitness enthusiasts can establish new relationships using proprietary features like "Let's Connect" and "5:00 o'clock happy hour notifications," fun ways to break the ice to start a conversation or meet someone for a workout.

"I wanted to use my technology background to develop an app where people can feel connected whether they're working out in the gym or from home," said Trombetta, Chief Executive Officer of TeamUp. "As gyms and public venues continue to reopen at maximum capacity, there will be more and more opportunities for meaningful connections to be made. I wanted to create a platform that helps users find new workout partners, new friends, and fitness professionals to connect with and possibly find their fitness soulmate."

The app also serves as a dating app for fitness enthusiasts. With exercise and healthy living as a foundation, users can develop meaningful relationships through the connective nature of the platform.

"I wanted to bring my experience working in the fitness industry into the digital space in some capacity, and TeamUp was the perfect platform to do so," said Peperno, TeamUp's Chief Marketing Officer. "Tony and I have spent the last three years developing and adding many fun features so active people can use the platform to meet new people, get fit and find love."

Exercise, wellness, nutrition, and healthy living are all foundational pieces of the app, but it's the social aspects of the platform that will help people foster meaningful friendships, form new communities, and find someone special who shares the same beliefs of a healthy, active lifestyle.

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

