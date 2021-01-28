Technology And Experiential Driven Short-Term Rental Brand, AvantStay, To Appear On The Series Premiere Of Making It Media's "Staycation"

AvantStay's Founder, Sean Breuner, To Serve as Co-Host and Tour Viewers Through Their Luxurious Properties in Lake Tahoe & Coachella Valley

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantStay, a technology and experience-first short-term rental brand that is redefining the way in which people travel today, announced that they will appear on the series premiere of Making It Media's newest series, " Staycation," on Saturday, Jan. 30 following the PGA Tour on CBS at 3 p.m. PST/ 6 p.m. EST (check local listings & affiliate stations here).

Hosted by American actor, producer, TV host, and philanthropist, Robert Parks-Valletta, "Staycation" highlights the best and most avant-garde vacation rentals throughout the world. Parks-Valletta - known for his recurring roles on CBS' "The Young and the Restless" and Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" - will join AvantStay's founder and co-host of a handful of "Staycation" episodes, Sean Breuner, at three of AvantStay's properties:

Everett , a six-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,020-square-foot, rustic-style home with an inground pool, hot tub and gracious outdoor patio with the most serene views in Tahoe City, CA (Lake Tahoe) starting at $525 /night.

(Lake Tahoe) starting at /night. Lakeview , a five-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,936-square-foot home with a gracious dining room, chef's kitchen, hot tub, billiards, foosball and telescope for stargazing on the lake in Tahoe Vista, CA (Lake Tahoe) starting at $692 /night.

(Lake Tahoe) starting at /night. Cavallo Ranch , a sprawling eight-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 8,500-square-foot home featuring a private polo field, tennis courts and a freshwater lake in Thermal, CA (Coachella Valley) starting at $3,400 /night.

Following the premiere, viewers can continue to watch "Staycation" episodes on CBS or platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Vizio and Rakuten. Segments will also be shared on "Staycation's" partners' Instagram channels including and not limited to: @beaches_n_resorts, @cozylogcabin and @bestplaces_togo.

"In a new world where travel has changed significantly, it is no doubt staycations are becoming the ideal way of group travel," stated Breuner. "With AvantStay's advanced proprietary technology, we are disrupting the industry by being the first to add click-to-touch, value-add services and amenities through our easy-to-use mobile app, where travelers can access a virtual concierge and create a fully curated vacation experience."

All properties feature an award winning, experiential design approach as AvantStay's inhouse team designs and optimizes spaces that allows for people to come together for all types of occasions.

What makes AvantStay's experience more attractive is that guests have the option to choose from live vs. tech-enabled check-ins; a virtual concierge or local hospitality manager; a private in-home chef or the fridge stocked prior to arrival (and more).

To learn more about AvantStay or to view more of their properties, visit www.avantstay.com.

About AvantStayAvantStay is a technology and experience-first hospitality brand that is redefining the way in which people travel today by offering short-term rentals tailored for groups. AvantStay guarantees a highly curated experience tailored to guests' preferences with one-of-a-kind touches, in-home technology and beautiful design. When staying at an AvantStay property, guests' vacation begins the moment they step into the space so they can spend less time worrying about their accommodations or planning and more time enjoying their travels. For more information, visit www.avantstay.com.

