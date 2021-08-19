Technology Advisors Hits Platinum Tier In HubSpot Partnership

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI), a digital transformation company and CRM consultancy, is proud to announce it has reached the Platinum tier in HubSpot's partner program. HubSpot is one of the world's premier CRM and marketing automation solutions, centering its automation approach around its signature flywheel.

Technology Advisors partnered with HubSpot in 2019 and has since grown its HubSpot consultancy to include HubSpot onboarding, training, support, and customization. Within the HubSpot ecosystem, Technology Advisors has become very well-known for its best-in class services to migrate data into HubSpot from other solutions and integrate various software solutions with HubSpot.

This achievement exemplifies Technology Advisors' commitment to delivering exceptional software, migration, and integration consultation with this top-tier CRM and marketing solution. TAI's team has built experience and knowledge with the CRM, Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and Operations Hub to offer a comprehensive suite of services and solutions for its clients. Platinum partners reach this level by executing best-practice implementations for clients, demonstrating a deep knowledge of the solutions, and steadily expanding customer acquisition and retention.

"Hitting the Platinum Partner tier is a huge accomplishment and speaks to the quality of work that Technology Advisors brings to each and every one of their clients. Their unparalleled ability and experience of integrating various technologies and/or migrating data from a different system to HubSpot makes them one of the go-to partners that customers, prospects, and the internal HubSpot team. With a laser focus on customer success and a deep understanding of migrations, integrations, and CRM implementations, Technology Advisors is well equipped to help our customers deliver amazing customer experiences with HubSpot's CRM platform. If you're looking for help getting your tech stack in order, Technology Advisors should be at the top of your list. They are exceptional," says Sophie Salzman, Principal Channel Account Manager at HubSpot.

"We are thrilled to hit this milestone with HubSpot, but we're not surprised. When we commit to an initiative for our customers, we not only follow through, but we also strive to exceed expectations. Our HubSpot-specific integration, migration, implementation, and support plans are built to drive success for our customers, and we look forward to continuing that work as we further expand our partnership," says Molly Anderson, Technology Advisors' Director of Sales.

Technology Advisors is a software consultancy focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. The goal of TAI is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. To learn more about the HubSpot services offered by Technology Advisors, please visit www.techadv.com/solutions/hubspot.

About Technology Advisors

Technology Advisors Inc. (TAI) is a business software consulting company out of Chicago that specializes in custom software integrations and enterprise-level CRM projects. The company helps businesses in various industries select and implement CRM, marketing automation, business intelligence tools, customer service solutions and other business software. TAI is uniquely positioned to personalize CRMs through its internal team of developers who customize the platform for clients' individual needs. The company continues to expand its software offerings and development to create tailored software experiences for its customers.

Press Contact:

Danine Pontarelli847.655.3415 https://www.techadv.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technology-advisors-hits-platinum-tier-in-hubspot-partnership-301358570.html

SOURCE Technology Advisors