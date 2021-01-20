Technological Developments And Adoption Across Various Applications To Increase Growth Rate Of Mass Spectrometer Market: TMR

- The growing adoption of mass spectrometers for benefits like perfect mass measurements and decreased span for analysis may serve as prominent growth prospects for the mass spectrometer market during the forecast period of 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing influence of mass spectrometers across a plethora of applications such as industrial chemistry, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages testing, biotechnology, and environmental testing may bring tremendous growth opportunities for the mass spectrometer market across the assessment period of 2019-2027.

Mass spectrometry is a technique used for measuring the mass-to-charge ratio and involves instruments like mass spectrometer and chromatography. The mass spectrometer is an ideal instrument for measuring the molecular weight accurately. This aspect leads to an increase in the growth rate of the mass spectrometer market.

The experts at Transparency Market Research (TMR) have analyzed the growth of the mass spectrometer market minutely. Every aspect is studied with scrutiny. After exhaustive research on all aspects, the TMR experts conclude that the global mass spectrometer market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of above 8 percent during the tenure of 2019-2027. The global mass spectrometer market was valued at US$ 5,874.7 mn in 2018.

The discovery of novel tools and software has increased the usage of mass spectrometers to a great extent. The growing influence of mass spectrometers in the life sciences sector will further add extra stars of growth to the mass spectrometer market. Novel mass spectrometry methods are also expected to bring immense growth prospects for the mass spectrometer market during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Research and development activities are also expected to attract promising growth for the mass spectrometer market.

Key findings of the report

New Approvals and Launches to Invite Exponential Growth for Mass Spectrometer Market

The players in the mass spectrometer market are focusing on intense research for developing instruments that are both convenient and affordable to the user. For assuring these factors, the players invest heavily in the mass spectrometer market. These aspects help in increasing the revenues of the players, eventually increasing the growth rate of the mass spectrometer market.

High Penetration in Industrial and Non-Industrial Sectors to Boost Growth

The mass spectrometer market is witnessing exponential growth from various industrial and non-industrial applications. The technological advancements observed across the mass spectrometer market are attracting humungous growth opportunities. These advancements require intense research and development activities. Thus, the players invest heavily in research and development activities. These aspects serve as a prominent growth contributor for the mass spectrometer market.

Growing Investments in Pharmaceutical Sector to Invite Expansive Growth Prospects

The expanding investments across the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector may serve as a prominent growth contributor for the mass spectrometer market. Various government and non-government entities are investing extensively in the mass spectrometer market expecting a bright outcome. Thus, all these aspects prove to be growth accelerators for the mass spectrometer market.

Mass Spectrometer Market: COVID-19 Impact

The mass spectrometer market is negatively affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic attracted immense loss due to the strict lockdown impositions. These restrictions led to the closure of manufacturing facilities and production units. Thus, this aspect negatively impacted the mass spectrometer market.

Nevertheless, the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Manufacturing facilities and production units are being allowed to operate with all the SOPs in place. Thus, this factor offers a golden opportunity for the mass spectrometer market to gain lost growth.

