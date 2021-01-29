Technological Advancements In Solid State Batteries For Electric Vehicles, 2020 Report - Toyota Is The Pioneer Of Solid-state Battery Research And Development With A Lion's Share Of Patent Ownership

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technological Advancements in Solid State Batteries for Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The trend of decarbonization of the global automotive sector has been the main factor driving the research on novel battery materials, owing to their prominence as a key enabling technology for the electrification of the transportation sector. Li-ion batteries have become synonymous to EVs in the last 10 years. Nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA), nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) are the widely used Li-ion battery chemistries today. These battery chemistries paved way for the massive reduction of battery pack costs, down from more than $1000/kWh in 2010 to $110-120 per kilowatt-hour in 2020. Today, the demand for EVs is growing exponentially as is the growing need for long-range EVs coupled with improved safety and fast charging capabilities. The current state-of-the-art Li-ion batteries used in popular EVs cannot necessarily cater to such emerging needs, which requires multi-fold improvements to safety and energy density without increasing the cost of battery packs.Conventional Li-ion batteries employ liquid organic electrolyte owing to wide operating voltages. However, liquid electrolyte is the main component influencing the safety of the batteries due to their high volatility and flammability. This is one of the main reason behind some of the EV fire accidents noted across the globe. SSBs that employ solid electrolytes have been gaining significant interest owing to their increased safety while paving way for the development of batteries with higher energy densities, enabling long-range EVs. SSBs also have wide operating temperatures, providing the ability to operate EVs even in cold countries where conventional batteries will suffer from freezing of electrolytes. The study highlights the necessity for SSBs and discusses the major challenges faced by solid-state battery technology development in gaining wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness. The study provides a review of key research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within SSBs. Additionally, it presents key stakeholders involved in technology development and notable developments and initiatives by automotive OEMs. It also features patent landscaping of SSBs, highlighting key patent owners/assignees, patenting trend in the last 10 years and patent jurisdiction with highest activity. The study covers the following topics:

Solid-state batteries- overview and current technology trends

Factors driving adoption and development of solid-state batteries

Key properties, drawbacks, R&D activities

Technology ecosystem: innovations and key stakeholders

Notable developments by automotive OEMs

Patent landscape of SSBs

Growth opportunities in SSBs

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Growth of Solid-state Batteries

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Research Scope1.2 Analysis Framework - Core Value1.3 Research Methodology 2.0 Solid-state Batteries - An Overview2.1 Emergence of Solid-state Batteries2.2 Demand from EV for Solid-state Batteries to Reach 1500GWh by 20402.3 Key Value Proposition Offered by Solid-state Batteries For Electric Vehicles2.4 Types of Solid Electrolytes2.5 Energy Density and Voltage Comparison of Solid-state Batteries 3.0 Key R&D Focus Areas in Solid-state Batteries3.1 Key Challenges to Overcome for Successful Scaling-up of Solid-state Batteries3.2 Room Temperature Ionic Conductivity and Mitigating of Interface Stress are Vital for Mass Production3.3 Composite and Hybrid Solid Electrolytes are Being Investigated to Overcome Dendrite Formation 4.0 Companies to Action4.1 QuantumScape Corporation4.2 Ionic Materials Inc.4.3 Solid Power4.4 Ilika 5.0 Notable Developments by Automotive OEMs5.1 Automotive OEMs Collaborate with Startups and Research Centers to Pave Way for Solid-state Batteries Powered EVs 6.0 Solid-state Batteries - Patent Landscape6.1 Chinese and Japanese Jurisdictions Lead the Patenting Activity6.2 Toyota is the Pioneer of Solid-state Battery Research and Development with a Lion's Share of Patent Ownership 7.0 Growth opportunities7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Disruptive Technologies - Disruptive Solid-state Batteries Enabling Long-Range and Safer Electric Vehicles7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships - Partnerships Between Automotive OEMs and Startups to Drive Commercialization of Solid-state Batteries7.3 Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth of Solid State Batteries 8.0 Key Contacts8.1 Key Industrial Contacts 9.0 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Ilika

Ionic Materials Inc.

QuantumScape Corporation

Solid Power

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/red2h8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technological-advancements-in-solid-state-batteries-for-electric-vehicles-2020-report---toyota-is-the-pioneer-of-solid-state-battery-research-and-development-with-a-lions-share-of-patent-ownership-301218086.html

SOURCE Research and Markets