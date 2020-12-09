Technological Advancements In Packaging Industry To Bring Tremendous Growth For Release Liner Market Across Tenure Of 2020-2024: TMR

- The overwhelming demand for high-quality packaging in the food and beverage industry is extrapolated to bring tremendous growth prospects for the global release liner market through the assessment period of 2020-2024

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The labeling industry is experiencing a transformation with the help of technological advancements and increasing investments in various sectors. The demand for better quality packaging is expected to increase at a rapid rate in the coming period. Based on these factors, the global release liner market is expected to observe phenomenal growth over the years.

A release liner is a plastic or paper-based film used extensively to avoid one material from bonding to surfaces of another material. The liners are coated with a material and give a releasing effect when in contact with stick materials. These liners are available in a variety of colors and are printable also.

After a thorough analysis of all the factors related to the growth of the release liner market by the researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR), they conclude that the global release liner market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period of 2020-2024. The global release liner market is prognosticated to account for a valuation of ~US$ 12.4 bn in 2019.

The expanding retail sector is expected to offer great growth prospects for the release liner market. Emerging economies are observing a boom in the retail sector and hence, the demand for release liners in labeling applications has risen considerably. Thus, this aspect may prove to be immensely beneficial for the growth of the release liner market.

Download PDF Brochure- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10997

Release Liner Market: Major Findings

In the context of substrate materials, the film segment is anticipated to witness exponential growth across the assessment period

The pressure-sensitive label stock segment is expected to acquire nearly 54 percent of the global release liner market

Asia Pacific holds almost 38 percent share of the global release liner market in terms of regional landscape and is expected to continue the same run till 2024

holds almost 38 percent share of the global release liner market in terms of regional landscape and is expected to continue the same run till 2024 China and Japan acquire nearly ~40 percent share of Asia Pacific's release liner market

and acquire nearly ~40 percent share of release liner market India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5 percent through the assessment period of 2020-2024

Explore 164 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Release Liner Market (Substrate: Film, Glassine, Polyolefin Paper, Clay Coated Paper, and Art Paper; Application: Envelopes & Packaging, Graphic Arts, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Pressure Sensitive Label Stock, and Tapes; and Labeling Technology: Adhesive Applied, In Mold, Pressure Sensitive Labeling, and Sleeving) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2020 - 2024 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/release-liners-market.html

Release Liner Market: Growth Accelerators

The focus on sustainability across the release liner market is expected to boost the growth of the release liner market to a great extent.

The rising consumer demand for consumer goods is further anticipated to invite tremendous growth prospects for the release liner market

The thriving medical and automotive sector across the globe will invite promising growth for the release liner market

The escalating government support for industrialization in countries like India and China will further prove as a great growth factor for the release liner market

Analyze global release liner market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Release Liner Market: Significant Challenges

The availability of alternatives such as liner-less labels will restrain the release liner market to a certain extent. Stringent environmental regulations imposed by various industries on HDPE and PVC materials may serve as a strong challenge for the growth of the release liner market. These materials are hazardous to the environment and are the main component of release liners.

However, a large number of players in the release liner market are focusing on producing sustainable and bio-based release liners. This aspect may prove to be a ray of hope for the growth of the release liner market.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=10997

Global Release Liner Market: Segmentation

By Substrate

Film

Glassine

Polyolefin Paper

Clay Coated Paper

Art Paper

By Application

Envelopes & Packaging

Graphic Arts

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

Tapes

By Labeling Technology

Adhesive Applied

In Mold

Pressure Sensitive Labeling

Sleeving

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry :

Laminated Labels Market - The increasing demand for pharmaceutical supplies and packages beverages and food is among the key factors anticipated to encourage the upliftment of the global laminated labels market in the years to come. There is also a rise in awareness related to the advantages that laminated labels provide when used as well as increase in demand from consumer durables and this significantly adds to the augmentation of the market worldwide.

Waterproof and Weatherproof Label Market - Depending upon end use, the main segments of the global waterproof and weatherproof labels market are the food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive and mechanical parts packaging, chemicals, etc. Of them, the segment of food is slated to account for around 30.0% share in the overall market in the years to come. The segment of beverage trails the food segment in terms of market share. By the end of 2025, the revenue in the region will likely become US$4.8 billion.

Pressure Sensitive Labels Market - Growth of the food and beverage industry is likely to be vital for the pressure sensitive labels market. The growing use of food packaging technology in order to facilitate long-distance shipping has made pressure sensitive labels absolutely vital to the food and beverage sector, as they provide the means to incorporate product information, regulatory information, as well as identification data such as barcodes on packaged food.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit BhiseyTransparency Market ResearchState Tower,90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/release-liners-market.htm

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technological-advancements-in-packaging-industry-to-bring-tremendous-growth-for-release-liner-market-across-tenure-of-2020-2024-tmr-301189367.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research