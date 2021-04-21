Technics Announces The SL-1200MK7-S Adding To The Legacy For Their Successful Range Of DJ-Turntables

NEWARK, N.J., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics today unveiled the new SL-1200MK7 -S Direct Drive Turntable. In keeping with the SL-1200 tradition of past decades and in response to recent inquiries, we are pleased to add a silver version. The new model inherits the same features and operational comfort as the SL-1200MK7, which was introduced in January 2019 and has since gained huge success among the Pro DJ community worldwide.

In terms of technology and functionality, the new SL-1200MK7-S will offer the same feature package:

Coreless direct drive motor achieving stable rotation with high torque and freedom from cogging

Highly sensitive, yet robust tonearm accurately reads the signal stored in the record groove

Two-layer platter construction with improved vibration damping performance

High rigidity cabinet and high damping insulator footings for thorough elimination of acoustical and mechanical vibrations

Starting torque/brake speed adjustment function

Pitch control function enables accurate and stable adjustment

Reverse play function expands the flexibility of DJ styles

Stylus illuminator featuring a high-brightness and long-life LED

The SL-1200MK7-S will be available in early summer 2021.

About the Technics 1200 Series

The SL-1200 was launched as a popular direct drive turntable in 1972, becoming a best-selling model with cumulative sales of 3,500,000 units for the series. It was supported by powerful torque, easy operation, and high durability. It became greatly admired by both audio enthusiasts and DJs who helped to unleash the DJ culture in areas such as electronic dance music. The series is still highly acclaimed by DJs worldwide today.

For more information about the Technics turntable heritage visit: https://www.technics.com/global/sl1200/heritage/

About Panasonic Corporation of North America Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and also by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com .

Website: http://www.technics.com/us/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technics-announces-the-sl-1200mk7-s-adding-to-the-legacy-for-their-successful-range-of-dj-turntables-301273485.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America