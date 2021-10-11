Technics Announces Collaboration With GRAMMY® Award Winning R&B Artist, Leon Bridges

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics announced its collaboration with GRAMMY™ award winning R&B singer-songwriter, Leon Bridges, on the launch of the brand's two new Technics true wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ60 and the EAH-AZ40.

As a musician, Bridges understands the importance of high-quality audio products that bring the listening experience to the next level. The new Technics true wireless earbuds not only honor the integrity of his music but also allow for crystal clear communication ahead of his new "Gold-Diggers Sound Tour."

"My love for music began at an early age in Fort Worth, Texas. I've always loved experiencing music on vinyl," says Bridges. "Technics has been with me on my musical journey, helping me explore sounds, escape from distractions and find my center as well as share my vision with other creators. I'm excited to officially join Technics during my 'Gold-Diggers Sound Tour', and the launch of Technics newest true wireless earbuds."

Bridges will be working with Technics as a brand ambassador and product advisor. He and his team are among the first people to actually test the newest Technics earbuds. While on tour this year, Bridges and his team were given Technics earbuds to help everyone find peace and focus and communicate effectively during the tour's high-energy environments. In the coming months, Bridges will also collaborate with engineers to test the latest products from Technics and work with the brand on several other projects.

"At Technics, we have built our legacy on a passion for extraordinary music reproduction…allowing people to hear an artist's music exactly the way it was intended" said Michelle Esgar, Senior GM of Marketing and Experience at Panasonic. " Leon Bridges writes and records music with the power to fully transport his audience emotionally. We are proud to be able to deliver that experience anytime, anywhere with our new earbuds, and are beyond excited to welcome Leon to the Technics family."

Technics brings more than 50 years of expert audio engineering to each of its high-fidelity audio products. In 2020 the brand launched its first model of true wireless earbuds and this September added to the lineup by introducing the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 true wireless earbuds.

"Gold-Diggers Sound", Bridges's third studio album, was released on July 23, 2021 by Columbia Records. Bridges is currently on his U.S. "Gold-Diggers Sound Tour." Tour dates and more information can be found at https://www.leonbridges.com/

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world serving consumers and by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chain and Smart Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com.

Website: http://www.technics.com/us/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/technics.global/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/technics

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/technics-announces-collaboration-with-grammy-award-winning-rb-artist-leon-bridges-301397149.html

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America