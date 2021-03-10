TechKnowledge And Top Hat Announce Reseller Agreement To Deliver Engaging And Effective Learning Experiences To Higher Education Institutions In The MENA Region

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechKnowledge , the leading specialized electronic information solutions provider in the Middle East, has been chosen by industry-leading education technology provider Top Hat , as an international partner for...

DUBAI, UAE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechKnowledge , the leading specialized electronic information solutions provider in the Middle East, has been chosen by industry-leading education technology provider Top Hat , as an international partner for expanding the company's footprint in the MENA Region. Under this exclusive reseller agreement, TechKnowledge will begin delivering Top Hat's all-in-one courseware platform to higher education institutions and instructors seeking to improve the higher ed learning experience and support student success.

Top Hat, the only all-in-one courseware platform for higher education, enables active learning — a proven student-centered teaching pedagogy that promotes deep understanding, critical thinking, and subject mastery -- with interactive content, tools, and activities. For use in any classroom setting, whether in-person or virtual, Top Hat enables educators to deliver effective learning experiences with interactive digital content, assignments, lecture slides, and integrated assessment tools -- all from a single platform.

"TechKnowledge has been at the forefront of bringing next generation education technology solutions to the Middle East for 15 years. We have supported our university and school customers to build their digital libraries, develop their learning management systems, and integrate digital textbooks and assessment platforms. These technologies have led to a massive transformation in education.

"Top Hat has emerged as a key player in inventing the future of digital education. We have seen few other technologies that have proven student/professor engagement and outcomes. We are very proud that Top Hat has selected TechKnowledge to be their strategic partner in the Middle East. We look forward to implementing their solutions in universities across the region, positively impacting students and teachers, and building value for all our stakeholders," says Rany AlBaghdadi, President of Al Manhal.

About TechKnowledge

TechKnowledge is the leading specialized electronic information solutions provider in the Middle East. We partner with the world's leading publishers, scientific societies, and education technology (EduTech) companies to provide universities, schools, and medical, corporate and government libraries across the Middle East with the most authoritative electronic resources and learning solutions.

About Top Hat Top Hat is the only all-in-one courseware platform that enables active learning — a proven student-centred teaching pedagogy that promotes deep understanding, critical thinking, and subject mastery — with interactive content, tools, and activities. Millions of students at 750 leading North American colleges and universities use Top Hat to teach and engage with students before, during, and after class, in both in-person and online education.

Contact:Ruth Tryphosa ruth@techknowledge.ae+971 4 439 0630

