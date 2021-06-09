TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead and Klaviyo are pleased to announce their global strategic partnership for empowering startups, enterprises, and SMEs to adopt next-gen marketing automation and growth marketing platform for engaging their customers and boosting their revenues.

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TechAhead , a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses.

TechAhead & Klaviyo have announced a strategic partnership for helping businesses unleash the power of growth marketing.

This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing platform and delight their customers with state-of-the-art marketing automation and personalized user experience.

Besides, the businesses deploying Klaviyo will be able to own their customer data and explore their owned media platforms like email, mobile apps, websites, and more.

With their Digital transformation expertise and product innovation experience, TechAhead is looking forward to an amazing journey with Klaviyo.

Vikas Kaushik, Director & CEO of TechAhead said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Klaviyo, which has caused ripples across the mobile and digital ecosystem with their disruptive growth marketing initiatives and marketing automation strategies. We are confident that this partnership will help our esteemed clients to leverage the power of Cloud and Technology in a never-seen-before way. And this is just the start!"

One of the key areas where this unique partnership will keenly focus is ecommerce app development. Klaviyo has developed some pathbreaking, innovative marketing solutions around the ecommerce ecosystem, which enables digital entrepreneurs to understand their customers, and launch highly targeted marketing campaigns.

Meanwhile TechAhead is known to be a global leader in conceptualizing and developing state of the art ecommerce platforms using mobile, Cloud and other disruptive technologies. When the business acumen and ecommerce app development expertise of TechAhead will combine with growth marketing innovation of Klaviyo, then sparks are bound to fly.

As of now, more than 50,000 businesses use Klaviyo's growth marketing platform to deliver one-to-one, personalized interactions with the customers and delight them to trigger more engagement, more action, and more loyalty. TechAhead is looking forward to leveraging Klaviyo's innovation in delivering a disruptive growth marketing platform to help more businesses understand their customers, and offer more targeted services.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo specializes in giving control back to the businesses by helping them own and manage entire customer data at one centralized location and using that data to deliver customized and personalized marketing campaigns via SMSes, emails, in-app notifications, push notifications, and more.

About TechAhead

TechAhead is an 11-year old Digital Transformation and Product Innovation agency, that specializes in developing pathbreaking digital and mobile platforms for enterprises and startups. Based out of Los Angeles, USA, and Noida, India, TechAhead is powered by a 170+ strong team of creative designers, talented programmers, expert business solution architects, and business analysts.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techahead-partners-with-klaviyo-for-helping-businesses-with-disruptive-growth-marketing-strategies-301309269.html

SOURCE TechAhead