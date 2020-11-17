Tech Talent Provider Log(n) Launches Mismo

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Log(n), a company that provides remote development teams to tech companies, announced today that it is rebranding and launching Mismo , a technology platform and a highly curated marketplace for companies to hire, onboard and retain technical talent based out of Latin America. A word that implies "Identical" or "Equal," Mismo's new name better aligns with its overall mission to provide established developers as fully-integrated team members to companies and eliminate the hassle of administrative necessities such as recruiting, onboarding, compliance, infrastructure, payroll and procurement of equipment.

Mismo provides tier-1 cost-effective talent to tech companies that integrate into your already existing teams.

For small- and medium-sized technology companies, retaining and recruiting skilled software developers is one of the biggest challenges they face. In large technology hubs like San Francisco, New York and Austin, companies that directly hire developers see turnover, on average, every eight months. By the time the employee is onboarded into the company process and culture, they are already seeking another opportunity or being approached with a higher offer, making it expensive to have top quality talent.

"With Mismo, we have been able to scale our engineering, quality assurance and data teams with some of the best developers I have ever worked with," said Wayne Huang, former VP of Engineering for Revinate and Hired. "We can make product updates faster and more cost-effectively with our team in Latin America. They really are an extension of our team and a long-term part of our product road map."

Founded by Forum Desai and Jinal Jhaveri, who are rooted in entrepreneurial spirit and are active in the startup community, Mismo's customers save an average of 40 to 60 percent on overall costs compared to the U.S. When a company is looking to hire, the Mismo platform will match them with pre-vetted, top-tier candidates to fill the job opening, streamline the interview and contract processes and assist with onboarding including setting up payment, benefits, compliance needs, technology infrastructure, and performance measurement.

"As founders of fast growing Silicon Valley startups SchoolMint and Referenceable, we understand how tough it can be to find quality technical talent that will stay committed to your business for a long period of time," said Desai. "Now, through our new technology platform, we will assist other companies in succeeding by quickly hiring experienced developers in a similar time zone and zero recruiting and administrative headaches. The talent in Latin America gets the benefit of working with high growth companies that not only challenge them but allow them to work with some of the most innovative technologies in the world. While doing so, they will be part of the tightly knit Mismo community and will enjoy Mismo's cutting-edge employment perks. "

With the onset of COVID-19, remote engineering talent demand has skyrocketed because employees in the industry are already or now preferring to work remotely. Companies that previously never considered hiring remote engineers are shifting their hiring strategies by trying out the tactic and are finding success. Additionally, more and more developers, specifically in Latin America, want to work long term on cutting edge technologies, but being a contractor brings too much uncertainty. The Mismo platform eliminates the stress of contract work by providing regular payments similar to a full-time employee, as well as benefits like medical insurance and technology support.

With technology skills like React, Angular, Ruby on Rails, Java, Python, Machine Learning, Amazon Web Services, MySQL, iOS and Android, the Mismo platform provides a fully integrated, self-starting team that will immerse itself with these companies from start to finish.

About MismoFounded in 2010 by entrepreneurs who have built successful SasS companies with remote teams, we provide tier-1 cost-effective talent to tech companies that seamlessly integrates into your already existing teams. We provide a solution to the administrative headache of truly integrating teams quickly, teams that actually stay together long-term. For more information, visit mismo.team .

Contact: Sara Robbuins sara.robbins@kps3.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-talent-provider-logn-launches-mismo-301175396.html

SOURCE Mismo