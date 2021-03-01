Tech Square Ventures Adds Vasant Kamath As General Partner

ATLANTA, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech Square Ventures today announced the addition of Vasant Kamath as a General Partner. A seasoned technology investor, Kamath brings over 15 years of experience investing in companies that have had more than $4 billion in announced exits.

Kamath joins the Atlanta-based firm as it launches Tech Square Venture Fund II, focused on making early-stage investments in enterprise and marketplace technology startups. With more than $90 million under management through two separate funds, Tech Square Ventures has become one of the most active early-stage venture firms in the Southeast. The firm has invested in over 50 startups, capitalizing on its expertise in early-stage go-to-market strategies as well as its unique Engage program, a partnership with Georgia Tech, Invest Georgia and 11 leading corporations, now in its fourth year.

"As a proven investor, Vasant has extensive experience in technology investing, with a history of successful exits across multiple sectors," said Tech Square Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Blake Patton. "He will help accelerate our firm's growth and bring valuable perspective to the visionary entrepreneurs we partner with."

"I am thrilled to join Blake and the Tech Square Ventures team to help execute the firm's strategy," Kamath said. "Blake has long been a leader in the Southeast technology ecosystem, from both his experience as an operator and his role as General Manager at ATDC. Tech Square Ventures has a truly differentiated position in the market, and I am excited to help entrepreneurs across the region build transformative companies."

Prior to joining Tech Square Ventures, Kamath was a Director at Primus Capital, a Director at Cox Enterprises and a Senior Associate at Summit Partners, with particular experience in the information services, eCommerce, mobile/wireless, marketing technology and financial technology sectors. He has an AB from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University.

About Tech Square Ventures Tech Square Ventures is an Atlanta-based early-stage venture capital firm that partners with visionary entrepreneurs to help them with what they need most - access to markets and customers. Tech Square Ventures' platform is built on a strategic network of innovation ecosystem, corporate, and university relationships that help founders inform and accelerate go-to-market strategies. For more information, visit www.techsquareventures.com or follow Tech Square Ventures on LinkedIn or Twitter @techsquarevc.

