TECH Perspectives: Leveraging Digital Twin Technology Event On April 14

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, Microsol Resources is doing a spotlight on the latest innovations in construction and design at TECH Perspectives.

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 14, Microsol Resources is doing a spotlight on the latest innovations in construction and design at TECH Perspectives. This is a continuation of our TECH Perspectives conferences and now hosted online and brings together thought leaders at the forefront of building and construction innovation to discuss new and existing technologies that are reshaping the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

The first of TECH Perspectives' online conference series is about Leveraging Digital Twin Technology.

Digital twins are quickly proving to be a key strategic accelerator for digital transformation, unlocking the value created by the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics.

But what exactly is the buzz about? What is a digital twin? What elements define it? When can and should we apply this technology? What makes it so powerful? And how will its adoption influence our design process and ultimately our buildings and cities?

These questions, and more, will be discussed in TECH Perspectives' Leveraging Digital Twin Technology as we bring the conversation with:

Salla (Palos) Eckhardt , Director of Transformation Services of Microsoft

William Kwon , Principal, Information Technology of CallisonRTKL

Principal, Information Technology of Sarah Dreger , Senior Principal, Discipline Leader, Buildings Digital Practice of Stantec

The program features one-and a half long with brief keynote presentations, followed by moderated discussion, and an opportunity for the audience to directly ask questions from the presenters.

Learn how developing a digital twin strategy can help you harness the convergence of the digital and physical worlds.

Join us on April 14, 2021, at 12 pm ET.

Free but you have to register at http://bit.ly/leveragingdigitaltwin

Press Contact: Anna Liza Montenegro, Director of Marketing | Microsol Resources212.465.8734 | amontenegro@microsolresources.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-perspectives-leveraging-digital-twin-technology-event-on-april-14-301266887.html

SOURCE Microsol Resources Corp.