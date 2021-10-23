VASANT KUNJ, India, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designistic's media company, Mr. Vishal Kalra in collaboration with Tech Innovation Global Incorporated a new platform for technology initiatives, stories and profiles of entrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products ranging from United States of America to Worldwide. Companies can also actively invest in initiatives across countries. Designistic is an IT start-up with a measure of return and ways for new thresholds of opportunities awarded and organized by Brand Opus India, a share capital. Several investors and organizations, online forums drive shares in the market. Companies includes many sectors of services. Tech Innovation Global Inc. and Seerletics seerletics.com combines social networking and big data analytics to help you customize plans. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services reopened America during COVID-19. Tech Innovation Global Inc. announced a $20 million funding round and details will be in International Media, The Top Talk, a series ofentrepreneurs, business leaders, services and products and organizations. Data analysis from Tech Innovation Global Incorporated's platform and services includes:

Connecting Globally Data analysis Seerletics fitness app seerletics.com GenConnect Consultants Health COVID-19 Consulting

From workforce solutions to filling vacancies, you can upload products new lines and more with the magazine and Global B2B. Designistic is collaborating with several companies in the global marketplace.

You can login at https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/global or call 1-888-214-1033. WOSB Alicia Carroll Consultant W. Culver©2019-2021. All Rights Reserved. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_1JGuQGFjs

The Top Talk - Magazine and Media Company - Designistic

Social media thetoptalk

Watch thetoptalk.in and order magazine!

Companies technology initiatives during 2021 to 2031 (10 years), you can also pay and go to https://www.techinnovationglobalinc.com for products, apps and services. For more information go to Tech Innovation Global Incorporated, 600 Boulevard Ste 104, Huntsville Alabama 35802.© 2019 - 2021. All Rights Reserved.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tech-innovation-global-incorporateds-services-and-solutions-designistic-international-media-company-launches-social-media-platforms-for-companies-to-bring-investors-and-entrepeneurs-to-the-market-301407094.html

SOURCE Tech Innovation Global Incorporated