Tech Elevator Scholarship Receives $125K Boost From PNC Bank To Increase Diversity In Tech

Tech Elevator, an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies gain in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce, announced today that PNC Bank has committed to a $125,000 contribution toward the Represent Tech Scholarship, which encourages diversity in the tech field.

"There are millions of people with the natural aptitude for coding who simply lack the means to acquire the necessary skills," said Anthony Hughes, co-founder and CEO of Tech Elevator. "We are grateful for PNC's support in our mission to diversify the tech industry through inclusion of talented individuals regardless of background or personal circumstance."

The scholarship will fund 81% of tuition costs for ten students participating in the summer cohort, beginning May 10, 2021. To be eligible, applicants must have been accepted and enrolled at one of the five physical Tech Elevator campuses and self-identify as Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, Native American/American Indian, and/or female, transgender, or non-binary.

"We've hired nearly 300 Tech Elevator graduates to date and are looking forward to continuing the drive to diversify the tech industry," said Debbie Guild, Head of Enterprise Technology and Security and Chief Security Officer at PNC. "This scholarship represents the next phase of our collaboration and we're excited to see the real impact this opportunity will have on the lives of countless individuals going forward."

Tech Elevator's coding and career prep bootcamps are taught by experienced instructors and provide students with the relevant skills and industry insight to qualify for high-paying, in-demand jobs after just 14 weeks. Tech Elevator has 1,900 graduates to date, who now fill tech roles in every type of company - from startup, to tech giant, to Fortune 500.

Tech Elevator, a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, has earned a reputation as an industry leader for transparency in employment outcomes. The Pathway Program, a career-readiness track that complements the technical training curriculum, has helped Tech Elevator consistently produce some of the highest graduation and placement percentages among its competitors, with the most recent results showing an audited graduation rate of 95% and job placement rate of 92%.

To learn more about the Represent Tech Scholarship visit https://www.techelevator.com/represent-tech-scholarship

About Tech Elevator

Tech Elevator - a Stride company - is an intensive educational provider helping individuals and companies acquire in-demand technology skills for the modern workforce. Through its 14-week, full-time, in-person and National Live Remote immersive online coding bootcamps, Tech Elevator's Pathway Program™ teaches students from a wide variety of backgrounds to become software developers while helping them build necessary career-readiness skills and career connections in order to land meaningful jobs in tech. Founded in 2015 with a focus on quality and care, Tech Elevator has placed over 1,700 graduates into software development roles in over 430 companies nationwide. A consistent industry leader for job placement outcomes \committed to a proactive approach to transparency and accountability in education, Tech Elevator was acquired by Stride, Inc. in 2020. Stride has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Learn more at www.techelevator.com.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report. PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

