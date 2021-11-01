Tech Data Extends HPE GreenLake Distribution In Asia Pacific

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, today announced that it will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust...

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (SNX) - Get SYNNEX Corporation Report company, today announced that it will be collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) in Asia Pacific to grow its distribution of HPE GreenLake cloud services in the region, enabling partners to access a robust set of cloud services that help customers tackle their most challenging business outcomes. Tech Data is a long standing HPE distributor, and will initially focus its amplified HPE GreenLake distribution model in Singapore and Hong Kong.

"Based on IDC's research, the need for a cloud experience has accelerated, with the market collectively demanding greater agility and flexibility to address seasonality and scalability. The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform delivers this with simplified IT operations, and a single view across the entire edge-to-cloud environment," said Mr. Bennett Wong, Vice-President Modern Data Center & Analytics, Tech Data Advanced Solutions. "Together with our Center of Excellence (CoE), Tech Data is able to partner with third parties to offer a standardized, consistent HPE GreenLake deployment across all solutions."

HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation. It can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake platform offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, HCI, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, and VDI.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Tech Data in the APAC region," said Huey Lih Heng, Head of Partner Sales, HPE Asia Pacific. "As a channel-led company, our distributors play a critical role in executing our company strategy. They are the trusted advisor to our shared partners. With Tech Data on board as a strategic distribution partner for HPE GreenLake cloud services, we can enable more partners and customers across the region to easily access and deliver a cloud experience everywhere- at their own pace and based on their exact requirements."

Tech Data is proud to partner with HPE for over 40 years in creating innovative channel sales solutions for HPE resellers across multiple countries.

About Tech DataTech Data, a TD SYNNEX (SNX) - Get SYNNEX Corporation Report company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005004/en/