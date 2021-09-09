Tech Company TierPoint Announces Plans To Build New Facility In Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TierPoint, a leading provider of secure, connected data center and cloud solutions, today announced plans to expand in Missouri. The tech company is investing $20 million and building a new, 23,000 sq. ft. Tier III data center in the St. Louis region. TierPoint already has three locations in the state; one in Kansas City and two in St. Louis.

We are excited that TierPoint is expanding its footprint in our state by establishing a fourth facility here.

" Missouri is a leading destination for businesses in the tech industry, and we are excited that TierPoint is expanding its footprint in our state by establishing a fourth facility here," said Governor Mike Parson. "TierPoint's investment in Missouri, when it has the ability to locate anywhere in the country, proves our central location and business-friendly economy is fostering market access and creating economic opportunity. We appreciate TierPoint choosing to grow in Missouri and look forward to its continued success."

TierPoint has already secured an anchor tenant for the new facility, which is expected to be finished and open to clients in the second quarter of 2022.

"Our decision to build this new facility was driven by strong and growing demand for world-class data center space in St. Louis and throughout the Midwest," said Jerry Kent, TierPoint Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "As a lifelong resident of the area, I'm extremely pleased that TierPoint was in a position to answer this demand and expand the geographic diversity of the region's commercial data center options."

The new data center will be the first of its size in the St. Louis metropolitan area outside of downtown. It will be located in Westport, a vibrant business and entertainment district in St. Louis County.

"When companies like TierPoint continue to invest in our state, it's a true testament to the data center friendly environment we have here in Missouri," said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. "TierPoint's new facility will benefit from highly competitive electric rates, communications infrastructure that delivers very low latency, and an ecosystem of other global businesses and world-class talent nearby."

TierPoint's new investment in Missouri will bring its total workforce in the state to approximately 75. Missouri Partnership worked with AllianceSTL, an initiative of Greater St. Louis, Inc., and Ameren Missouri to bring this project to the state. In total, TierPoint operates 40 data centers across the U.S., offering a comprehensive portfolio of cloud, colocation, and other tech infrastructure solutions to thousands of clients.

