BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReturnQueen, the exclusive shopping return service app, is rapidly expanding in the U.S. Their newest location officially launches today in Boston, MA. In addition to the software company's corporate headquarters in the NY Metro area, and recent launches in Miami, Charlotte, Tampa, Nashville, Raleigh/Durham/ Chapel Hill/Cary, and Austin, this eighth location grows the company footprint to servicing over 5,000 zip codes nationwide.

Tech company, ReturnQueen, is dominating major cities nationwide- Now Servicing Boston!

Boston, home of some of the most prestigious educational institutions like MIT, Harvard, and Tufts, have lured thousands of digital startups and entrepreneurs to set up operations in this historic city. We often forget that the tech giant, Facebook, originated here. Boston is the true definition of the city that bridges the gap between rich U.S history and the future ideation of technology. Boston is also best known for iconic Fenway Park, the Freedom Trail (2.5 miles of 16 historical monuments), The Boston Marathon, and of course, the bar from "Cheers". "Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name," says Melissa Sprich VP of Growth. "We want to be every city's local trusted partner. We understand life is hectic and that people desire the conveniences that our concierge service brings."

About ReturnQueenReturnQueen, an on-demand service that picks up, processes, and sends back all your online shopping returns. This contactless service was created to be the solution to the biggest pain points in the shopping cycle including, printing labels, packaging items, waiting in line, driving to the post office and handling receipts. This unique app allows users to view all their online purchases at a glance and choose which items they want to return. You can return as many items as you can fit into the return bag, provided by ReturnQueen. Membership options will be available to serve different customer needs.

ReturnQueen is currently operational in over 5,000 zip codes across NJ, NY, NC, TN, TX, FL, and MA. Immediate plans to expand to Atlanta, California, and Chicago within the next 30 days. Their goal is to make this service quickly available throughout the U.S.

First pick up is FREE, Available NOW for download: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/returnqueen/id1537845231 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.returnqueen

