Tech Company Launches New Child Safety Wearable For Amusement Parks And Zoos

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh-based startup, TraKid , announces the launch of its new wearable technology, a wristband designed for children that brings parents across the country peace of mind. TraKid has developed a highly sophisticated tracking bracelet that pairs seamlessly with the TraKid mobile app and allows parents to find their child quickly if they get lost within park or zoo boundaries. The Trakid Explorer Wristband connects to an app and allows parents to monitor their child's location in real-time, anywhere in the park, and only involves park security when necessary. In the case of an emergency, park security is immediately alerted via the TraKid app and they will aid the parent in the search for their missing child. The parent can then call off the search once the child is located and safely returned.

Department of Justice reports have estimated that some 340,500 children a year become temporarily separated from a parent or caregiver for at least an hour. "When children are lost in a park or zoo, it's not only stressful for families, it also puts a strain on the park's security resources," said Zac Penix, Chief Operating Officer of TraKid. "With TraKid, we are able to provide parents and children with a more comfortable park experience, while also increasing productivity for park staff."

Putting power into the hands of parents means park security will spend less time searching for lost children. While the product is being used, the TraKid gathers anonymous data that the park's leadership can use to further increase safety at their parks. In addition to increasing park security productivity, parks can generate significant revenue by renting the TraKid Explorer Wristband to park guests, giving them a fast solution to reunite parents who are separated from their children.

TraKid works for children of all ages and is designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and a fun accessory. The tracking bracelet is made of durable rubberized material making it waterpark friendly. The bracelet's breakaway features protect kids in any situation and make sure safety is a priority. With an all-day battery life, parents will never need to worry about the possibility of the device shutting down on them. If a parent and child are separated, the parent is provided with real-time indoor and outdoor tracking and geofencing capabilities via the TraKid app.

"We created TraKid to make sure everyone enjoys their park experience. We make sure the memories you make are ones you'll love forever," said Brandon Kashani, Chief Executive Officer of TraKid. "Our team is composed of parents and siblings who have all experienced that gut-wrenching moment when your little one is not where you thought they would be. We believe in the value of having peace of mind and we have created TraKid with our own families in mind."

