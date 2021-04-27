TeamViewer Adds Additional Layer Of Security For Incoming Connections

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions and workplace digitalization technology, today announced it will enable two-factor authentication (TFA) for incoming connections to complement with existing security features, like TFA for accounts and the end-to-end encryption of connections TeamViewer is known for.

TeamViewer accounts already could be secured with two-factor authentication, which is recommended by security experts. However, incoming connections can now be secured with TFA to raise awareness of every connection established at any point in time. The optional security feature can be set up for all TeamViewer remote control connections and is executed via push notifications. After one or multiple mobile devices are registered, users will be asked to allow or deny each connection via the registered devices.

"We are constantly updating our security features to provide the most secure remote connectivity solution while being committed to our easy-to-use approach," explains Christoph Schneider, Director Product Management at TeamViewer. "No matter if for business purposes or non-commercial users, with the layered approach of multiple security features everyone can adapt the level of security to their needs," he adds.

TeamViewer TFA for connections is available for all Windows clients. macOS and Linux are in development and will be released within the upcoming months. A detailed guide on how to set up the TFA for connections can be found in the TeamViewer Community.

About TeamViewer

As a global technology company and leading provider of a connectivity platform, TeamViewer makes it possible to remotely access, control, manage, monitor and repair devices of all kinds - from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. In addition to the high number of private users for whom the software is offered free of charge, TeamViewer has more than 580,000 paying customers and helps companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitise business-critical processes by seamlessly networking devices. Against the backdrop of global megatrends such as the rapid spread of internet-enabled devices, increasing process automation and new, location-independent forms of work, TeamViewer has set itself the goal of proactively shaping the digital transformation and continuously using new technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things for product innovations. Since the company was founded in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed globally on more than 2.5 billion devices. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,300 people worldwide. In 2020, TeamViewer recorded billed revenues (billings) of around 460 million euros. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as an MDAX company. Further information on the company can be found at http://www.teamviewer.com .

