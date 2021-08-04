Teamsters Ohio DRIVE Endorses Dennis Kucinich For Cleveland Mayor

CLEVELAND, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Ohio DRIVE Committee announces its support for Dennis Kucinich for Mayor of Cleveland. Ohio DRIVE is an independent and non-partisan Political Action Committee that supports candidates who fight for the union and the rights of workers.

"In Congress and in city hall, Dennis Kucinich has been a champion for workers and their families," said Sonny Nardi, Ohio DRIVE Secretary-Treasurer. "Dennis has always stood with workers and that's why we stand with him today."

"Workers have the right to organize, negotiate and strike for higher wages, safer workplaces and a secure retirement," Kucinich said. "At every level of government, I've taken a stand on behalf of working men and women and as mayor we will let people know everywhere that city hall belongs first and foremost to the working men and women of this community."

Teamsters affiliated local unions represent more than 5,200 members and retirees in the city of Cleveland. Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Sonny Nardi, (817) 429-9863

