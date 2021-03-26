Teamsters Local 986 Pickets For Circa Seven

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Three Corners LLC (the company that provides warehouse services for the Circa Resort & Casino) fired seven warehouse workers when the company found out they were seeking representation with Teamsters Local 986.

In response to this action, the union has formed a picket line with the workers and filed charges for unfair labor practices against Three Corners LLC and its subcontractor, QLI International. Local 986 is also demanding that Derek Stevens, who owns both Three Corners LLC and the Circa Resort & Casino, respect the law and rectify his company's wrongdoing.

"The Circa Seven came to work, informed that their jobs were 'outsourced' to QLI and then fired without warning - at a time when Las Vegas is still reeling from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "It is heartless of this company to displace its own workers during the worst health crisis in a century."

"We're calling on Derek Stevens to act as a responsible community partner," said Sean Harren, President of Local 986. "Recognize these workers' federally protected right to organize, return them to work and negotiate a fair contract now!"

Teamsters and their allies will be picketing outside of the facility until further notice. To sign a petition calling on Derek Stevens to do right by his staff, go to http://ibt.io/circa7.

Chartered in 1948, Teamsters Local 986 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Western United States, including thousands of members in Las Vegas. For more information go to http://lasvegas.local986.org/.

