Teamsters Local 777 File For Election At MOCA Logan Square

CHICAGO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An overwhelming majority of the workers at Modern Cannabis (MOCA) in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago have signed authorization cards for an NLRB election that will allow them to become members of Teamsters Local 777.

"This is the second location at this company where the workers have filed for an election to join the Teamsters," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "Cannabis professionals throughout both Illinois and North America realize that the union that represents workers from A to Z - airline mechanics to zookeepers - is the best choice for a collective bargaining representative."

Since Illinois legalized recreational marijuana use and retail last year, it has become one of the state's fastest-growing industries: the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation reported that cannabis-related sales were over $100 million in 2020. MOCA's Logan Square location provides both medical and recreational marijuana products; it first opened to patients in 2016, making it one of the first legal dispensaries to operate in Chicago.

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters777.org/.

