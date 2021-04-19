Teamsters Local 767 Endorses Lydia Bean For Congress

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local Union 767 announced its support Lydia Bean for Congress in the upcoming special election in the Texas 6 th Congressional District.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local Union 767 announced its support Lydia Bean for Congress in the upcoming special election in the Texas 6 th Congressional District.

Raised in a middle-class family, Lydia Bean knows firsthand the challenges working families face and will be a strong advocate for working families in North Texas.

"Essential workers like the members of Teamster Local 767 braved the frontline of the pandemic and continue to deliver a record volume of packages to homes and businesses in our community," Bean said. "I am proud to have their support and will work to make sure essential workers are kept safe in the warehouse and on the road.""Workers and working families have a friend in Lydia Bean," said Andrew Reddell, Teamsters Local Union 767 President. "In Congress, Lydia Bean will prioritize the urgent need to make investments in our roads, bridges, and transportation infrastructure to keep our members safe and boost long-term economic growth."

The special election is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. To request an early ballot or find your polling place please visit www.ibt.io/txvote.

If no candidate receives 50 percent of votes cast, then a runoff election will occur at a later date.

Contact: Andrew Reddell (817) 429-9863

