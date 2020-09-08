Teamsters Local 696 Endorses Barbara Bollier For The United States Senate

TOPEKA, Kan., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Teamsters Local Union 696 announced its support for Dr. Barbara Bollier for US Senate in Kansas.

"During her time in the State Legislature, Barbara Bollier has worked with Republicans and Democrats to make sure the voices of Kansas workers are heard," said Mike Schribner, President of Teamster Local 696. "The US Senate needs new, bipartisan leaders like Dr. Bollier who can work with both parties to deliver results for working families."

"The US Senate is badly broken. Some in the Senate play political games while working families struggle amid pandemic, economic woes and a looming retirement crisis," said Teamsters General President James P. Hoffa "But there's one simple thing Kansas Teamsters can do to end the partisan gridlock in Washington. Elect Barbara Bollier to the US Senate."

Dr. Bollier faces Congressman Roger Marshall in the November 3 rd General Election. In the 116 th Congress, Marshall earned a 16 percent on the Teamster legislative scorecard. Marshall voted against pension security, against workers rights, and against equal pay.

