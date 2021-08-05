Teamsters Local 639 Ratifies Contract At Capitol Paving

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 639 Drivers at Capitol Paving have voted unanimously to ratify their latest collective bargaining agreement with the company. It came at the eleventh hour, averting a strike.

"When we called a vote to hit the picket lines, we demanded that the company to act as a responsible community partner by paying their workers a living wage that reflects the skill and importance of their craft," said John Gibson, Local 639 President. "After intense negotiations and pressure, that's exactly what they did. I'd like to congratulate all of the drivers who stuck together and demonstrated immeasurable courage during this process. They stood up for one another and came out stronger because of it."

The workers were not only able to maintain their current level of health care benefits, but also gained wage and pension increases in their new contract.

"Let this be a lesson to workers throughout the industry," said Bill Davis, Local 639 Secretary-Treasurer. "Even with the pandemic, there's still a lot of money to be made in construction throughout the DMV. If you and your co-workers flex your collective muscle by fighting for a strong Teamster contract, there's no reason you can't get a bigger piece of that wealth."

