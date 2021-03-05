Teamsters Local 350 Supports $100 Million Settlement For Recology Rate Payers

DALY CITY, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced a $100 million settlement to be paid by Recology to its rate payers in connection to an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption committed by...

DALY CITY, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced a $100 million settlement to be paid by Recology to its rate payers in connection to an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption committed by former Director of the Department of Public Works, Mohammed Nuru. The following is an official statement from Teamsters Local Union 350 Secretary-Treasurer John Bouchard on the settlement.

"Teamsters Local 350 is proud of the work our members do at Recology to help protect public health and keep our city beautiful," said Local 350 Secretary-Treasurer John Bouchard. "We were angered to hear about the alleged corruption within the Department of Public Works and that a member of management at one of our largest employers was allegedly involved. We believe it's the right course of action to refund the customers through this settlement."

More than 10,000 Teamsters members who live in San Francisco are among the rate payers anticipated to be reimbursed in this settlement.

Bouchard added, "The alleged actions of Recology management should not reflect in any way on the hardworking Teamsters who show up every day at San Francisco homes and businesses to keep our city clean. We expect Recology management to fully 'own' this incident, and that this justifiable resolution will in no way negatively impact our members who continue to be the lifeblood of this company."

Teamsters Local Union 350 represents 900 sanitation workers at Recology throughout San Francisco, providing professional recycling and trash removal services to hundreds of thousands of San Franciscans each day.

Contact: John Bouchard, (650) 757-7290

