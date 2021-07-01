Teamsters Joint Council 7 Statement On Robbie Hunter's Retirement From State Building And Construction Trades Council Of California

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Joint Council 7 President and International Vice President Rome Aloise on Robbie Hunter's retirement from the State Building and Construction Trades Council of California:

"There are few people in any profession that are close to irreplaceable, and I believe Robbie Hunter is one of those people who will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace as head of the California State Building and Construction Trades Council. I have watched many of those who had the job before him, and who I respected for their work, but simply said, there has never been anyone as effective for the members of the trades, and for that matter, all of the labor movement in California, as Robbie Hunter.

"His mastery of the political process, his strategic knowledge, and frankly, his fearlessness on behalf of the workers he represents, puts him at the top of the list of anyone who came before him. Having worked closely with him over the years, I can attest to his dedication, work ethic, commitment to his affiliates, and to all of the labor movement. He was there for all of us, supporting us in every way he could. The Teamsters Union had a friend that always had our backs, and we his.

"Recent articles that attempted to discredit him, planted by his opponents, and those who feared him, in my mind, are a badge of honor that should be placed in the SBCT trophy cabinet. For far too long labor has been handed crumbs and when leaders like Robbie asked for only a whole piece of bread, they get attacked and ridiculed. Robbie Hunter never forgot who he worked for, plain and simple. We won't see the likes of him come along for a long while, or maybe never."

Teamsters Joint Council 7 represents 150,000 members and retirees in Northern California, the Central Valley and Northern Nevada.

