Teamsters Hail Selection Of Porcari To Serve As Port Envoy To Supply Chain Task Force

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters today are praising the Biden administration's selection of John Porcari to serve as Port Envoy to its Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, saying he has the experience necessary to help the nation navigate ongoing changes to the shipping sector.

Porcari previously served as Deputy Transportation Secretary in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013, and also spent two stints as Maryland's Secretary of Transportation during the 2000s. In those jobs he showed he is up for handling the necessary work that must be done to make sure workers are respected and the economy flourishes.

"The Teamsters have a friend in John Porcari," said Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa. "This union plans to work together with him again to stand up for hardworking port drivers who demand dignity on the job."

"This appointment and task force brings much-needed focus to the issues facing port drivers all across this nation," said Ron Herrera, Director of the Teamsters Port Division and an International Vice President. "I look forward to working closely with John Porcari."

