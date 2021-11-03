Teamsters Go On Strike At Friendship Dairy

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 264 hit the picket line today after voting unanimously to go on strike at Friendship Dairy. The members, who have been working throughout the pandemic, are protesting the company's attempt to gut their health care and seniority benefits just weeks before Thanksgiving.

"Friendship Dairy wants to increase health care costs to the point where our members will effectively be taking a pay cut," said Darrin Ziemba, Local 264 Recording Secretary and Business Agent. "Friendship Dairy's parent company, Saputo Dairy, generated $11.5 billion in revenue last year. This company can afford to do right by its staff."

Dawn Freeman has worked at the facility for 28 years and serves on the negotiating committee.

"The company told us that they went above and beyond during the pandemic, but they did nothing for 250 people," Freeman said. "We got no raises, no incentives and what they're proposing now is a slap in the face. We're not here to get rich. We're here to survive, but with this proposal we can't even do that."

