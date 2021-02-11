Teamsters General President Hoffa's Statement On Shooting Death Of Dylan Wall

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa issued the following statement on the tragic murder of Teamsters Local 391 member Dylan Wall in Raleigh, North Carolina on February 10, 2021:

"The thoughts and prayers of the 1.4 million members of the Teamsters Union are with Brother Wall's family, friends, colleagues and fellow Local 391 members. Brother Wall was making his deliveries as a package-car driver at UPS when this horrible killing took place. He was a package-car driver in the Raleigh hub, and was a young, energetic and loyal Teamster who was running for shop steward. He was well respected by his brothers and sisters. He was married with a 5-year-old son.

"When one Teamster suffers, we all suffer. We pledge to do all we can to assist the family of Brother Wall."

Contributions to Brother Wall's family can be made at the GoFundMe page "Fundraiser for The Family of Dylan Scott Wall" or at this address gf.me/u/ziitdb.

