TeamSnap Hires Joyce Bell As New CFO And Michael Fox As New VP Of Product & Design

BOULDER, Colo., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap , which provides industry-leading sports management and communication software for amateur sports, today announced the hiring of two new leadership team members: Joyce Bell as the new Chief Financial Officer and Michael Fox as VP of Product & Design. TeamSnap's current head of product, Greg Ludke, will be shifting his focus to oversee Corporate Strategy and Development. These additions build upon the momentum of TeamSnap's recent strategic partnership with Waud Capital and influx of new executive talent to accelerate TeamSnap's growth.

"The return to in-person sports activities this year is creating a surge in industry growth. With the addition of new resources and investment, TeamSnap is well prepared to support the unique needs of sports teams, clubs and leagues with our ever improving platform solutions and service", said Peter Frintzilas, TeamSnap CEO. "I am thrilled to partner with Joyce and Michael, and to bring their caliber of leadership excellence and different perspectives to TeamSnap as we work to realize our vision to become the premier software platform for amateur sports."

Joyce Bell, TeamSnap's new Chief Financial Officer, will oversee the company's rapid growth and financial goals as it invests in the operational and process maturity to support the increased scale of the business and its expanding user base. Bell previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at PrismHR and Brand Networks, leading private equity-backed software firms.

Throughout her career, Bell has managed company resources in a way that prioritizes growth and scale. Bell has been a member of Financial Executives International (FEI) since 2002, has served on its board, and is a member of its academic relations committee. She is also a founding steering committee member of the CFO Leadership Council, which provides educational and networking events for senior finance professionals. Bell serves on the Board of Advisors for the Huntington YMCA.

"TeamSnap is transforming the way athletes, parents and administrators connect within their communities and I am excited to get started with such a revered company. Providing seamless solutions to kids in sport will strengthen the bond athletes have with their teammates and coaches, and I am truly honored to be a part of the growth we envision," Bell said.

Michael Fox joins TeamSnap as VP of Product & Design. Fox has a 20+ year technology career spanning multiple startups and enterprises in the B2B SaaS, mobile, security, fintech, machine learning, virtualization, and cloud industries. He also has a track record of successfully managing global teams across product management, product marketing, technical sales, engineering, and technical writing. Fox has managed product portfolios with over $300 million in revenue and has had success within numerous public alliances and joint ventures, including with companies such as VMware, Goldman Sachs and Verizon.

"I'm looking forward to working with the rest of the TeamSnap team to continuing to develop new, innovative tech solutions for athletes and parents, cementing our place in the next generation of organized sports." Fox said.

TeamSnap provides end-to-end solutions for communication, scheduling, payment collection, registration and real-time game sharing through its proprietary software platform and mobile applications. By taking the work out of play, TeamSnap has become the trusted platform for 25 million coaches, administrators, players and parents.

