TEAMFund Awards Fourth Global Health Innovator Award To Baobab Circle

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAMFund announced today during a presentation at The MedTech Conference that Baobab Circle won this year's Global Health Innovator Award.

The $50,000 award presented by TEAMFund recognizes an early-stage MedTech company that has a novel, appropriate and sustainable medical device for the world's low and resource-constrained populations.

The Global Health Innovator Award was created in 2017 as a part of the innovations in Global Health Program at The MedTech Conference. The award is designed to identify efficient ways to accelerate innovation and support the deployment of affordable and appropriate medical technologies in the developing world and other underserved populations. While innovative medical technologies have the potential to impact the lives of patients and healthcare workers worldwide, significant barriers keep many resource constrained populations from accessing these technologies.

Baobab Circle is a digital health company that utilizes a patient centered platform using AI and behavioral science to improve management of chronic conditions (E.g., Diabetes and high blood pressure) and added a telemedicine and remote monitoring capability. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic it now has over 80,000 users to date.

Dr. Precious Lunga, CEO and Co-Founder accepted the award on behalf of Baobab from Yousuf Mazhar, Managing Partner of TEAMFund, the link to the interview of Dr. Lunga can be found here. "We're delighted to honor Baobab with this year's Global Health Innovator Award. We're particularly impressed with their low cost AFYA-PAP app for managing diabetes and hypertension and their quick pivot to assist in managing COVID that demonstrates their extended platform capability", said Mr. Mazhar.

Dr. Lunga said, "Thank you, we're delighted to be recognized by TEAMFund as this year's Global Health Innovator Award winner. What Covid has taught us is that we must think global and to think about all continents and markets. Africa is a growth area, with a young and growing population. By partnering with organizations and companies such as Baobab any multinational can have a presence in Africa, and join in the growth that is happening."

Mr Timothy Ring, TEAMFund Co Founder and Former CEO of C.R. Bard said, "I'd like to thank both The Medtech Conference and Advamed for giving us the opportunity to present this award as part of their Conference. We believe that this shines the light on MedTech innovation focused on underserved populations, the need for which has been brought to the forefront more than ever due to the pandemic. We're honored to recognize Baobab, and proud that although not a criterion, this is the fourth consecutive award given to a female Founder and CEO"

About TEAMFund

Transforming Equity and Access in Medtech, TEAMFund( www.teamfundhealth.org), is an organization that combines a nonprofit with an impact fund limited partnership, with a shared aim to expand access to affordable, appropriate and sustainable medical technologies that address unmet health needs in the world's most resource constrained populations. TEAMFund is co-founded and co-chaired by Timothy Ring, former CEO of Bard, and Kathryn Gleason, former senior partner at Morgan Lewis, and count among their members over 20 MedTech and healthcare companies worldwide.

About Baobab Circle

Baobab Circle( www.baobabcircle.com) is a digital health company with operations across seven African nations. Initially a provider of personalized chronic disease management plans, the company has responded to the paradigm shift lead by COVID-19 by providing telemedicine solutions and live consultations across the spectrum of primary care. Their initial product, AFYA-PAP is a patient centered platform using behavioral science to improve management of chronic conditions by providing localized health education and personalize remote monitoring via a digital/SMS platform and through their app.Baobab Circle was Co Founded by Dr. Precious Lunga and George Franklin.

