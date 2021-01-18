HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4th Degree Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belt Travis Tooke has recently launched a brand-new podcast called Tooke Talks. The podcast is informational, educational and downright hilarious at times. Most episodes feature Professor Travis and a guest although a few of the episodes have been solo. The guests are usually high level fellow martial artists. The episodes can be found on Apple's iTunes or by visiting https://teamtooke.com/podcasts

Tooke Talks is very popular among Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts students and athletes. However, not every episode is strictly about Jiu-jitsu and MMA. Because martial arts includes such a broad range of philosophical angles, the conversations often take more nuanced routes. Politics, diet, goal setting, training methods and systems are just a few topics that one might find during an episode. In addition to the more common martial arts theme, many discussions include the topic of entrepreneurship. Several of the guests are business owners like Travis and these discussions are some of the most enlightening.

The podcast is very new and will continue to expand with new guests from different fields of expertise. Whether you are a martial arts fan, and student, a school owner, run your own business, or just enjoy learning the Tooke Talks Podcast is a great source of education, enlightenment and an occasional LOL moment.

Travis Tooke is the owner and master instructor of Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy. Team Tooke MMA was founded in 2005 and is one of the largest Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Academies in Texas. Since its inception Team Tooke has coached Jiu-jitsu world champions and UFC fighters. Their primary focus is developing leaders and creating a character driven program for students of all ages.

Contact: Travis Tooke (281) 701-5901 travis@teamtooke.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-tooke-launches-tooke-talks-podcast-301209596.html

SOURCE Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts